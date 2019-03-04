Kendall Sheffield: Surgery not necessary

Sheffield is in a sling but will not require surgery on his torn left pectoral muscle, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

The Ohio State product suffered the injury while benching in the combine Sunday. Following an MRI, this news is certainly welcoming for Sheffield and NFL teams regarding his availability for next season. Even though Monday's news is positive, Sheffield's draft stock figures to have taken a blow.

