Sheffield (undisclosed) was brought in for a workout with the Giants on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Sheffield was waived with an injury designation before reverting to the Texans' IR in late August. The fourth-year cornerback was then let go by Houston on Oct. 11, and he appears to be healthy again after trying out for the Giants. Sheffield recorded 97 tackles, six passes defended and two forced fumbles in 29 games over his first two seasons, though he played just 49 defensive snaps during nine contests with Atlanta in 2021.