The Vikings released Wright on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With Laquon Treadwell tapping into the talent this preseason that made him a first-round pick in 2016, the Vikings were able to utilize Adam Thielen more in the slot, where Wright almost exclusively operates. As a result, Wright was expendable as the Vikings are expected to keep only five wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster. Considering Wright's production and pedigree as a first-rounder himself, he should find a willing employer in short order.

