Kendall Wright: Cut loose by Vikings
The Vikings released Wright on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
With Laquon Treadwell tapping into the talent this preseason that made him a first-round pick in 2016, the Vikings were able to utilize Adam Thielen more in the slot, where Wright almost exclusively operates. As a result, Wright was expendable as the Vikings are expected to keep only five wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster. Considering Wright's production and pedigree as a first-rounder himself, he should find a willing employer in short order.
More News
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Roster spot could be in jeopardy•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Just one reception Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Could be healthy inactive often in 2018•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Works with second-team offense•
-
Vikings' Kendall Wright: Signing with Minnesota•
-
Kendall Wright: Meets with Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.