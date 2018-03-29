Kendall Wright: Meets with Vikings
Wright is visiting the Vikings on Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
A first-round pick of the Titans in 2012, Wright may not have lived up to expectations but still has had modest success as a professional. In particular, he has a 1,000-yard season to his name (2013), boasts a career catch rate of 64 percent and has 19 touchdowns in 82 games. Coming off a 59-614-1 line on 91 targets with the Bears last year, the 28-year-old has plenty left in the tank. If a deal with the Vikings manifests itself, he'd effectively cover for the recently-released Jarius Wright as the No. 3 wide receiver, primarily working in the slot.
