Wright signed a contract Friday to join the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Wright hasn't quite lived up to his status as the 20th overall selection from the 2012 draft, but he's at least proven to be an effective slot man in three-wide formations. The Vikings probably don't need him to be anything more, as they already boast one of the league's top wideout duos in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. This signing suggests the team doesn't have much faith in 2016 first-round selection Laquon Treadwell, who caught 20 passes for 200 yards in 16 games last season. Of course, the No. 3 receiver role likely will lead to no more than 4-5 targets per game, considering the Vikings also need to feed TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and RBs Dalvin Cook (knee) and Latavius Murray. Per Cronin, Wright led all qualified receivers last season with an 80.4-percent catch rate on targets while playing from the slot.