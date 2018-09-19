Kendall Wright: Works out for Cardinals
Wright worked out for the Cardinals this week, Kyle Odegard of the team's official website reports.
Wright didn't actually get a contract, but this at least shows he's still on the radar for receiver-needy teams. He was released by the Vikings at the end of the preseason after losing out to Laquon Treadwell in a battle for the No. 3 receiver job.
