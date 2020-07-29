Beckwith (ankle) was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday with a non-football injury designation, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Backwith hasn't seen any game action since suffering a serious ankle injury during a car accident in 2018, and pressure to cut the roster down now prompts the Buccaneers to move on. As a rookie back in 2017, Beckwith impressed with 73 tackles (60 solo), one sack and one forced fumble across 16 games.