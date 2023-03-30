Miller (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a right MCL injury and has begun meeting with NFL teams ahead of April's draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller met with the Dolphins, Jaguars and Patriots on Wednesday, and is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals and Texans on Thursday, per Rapoport. The former TCU standout is working his way back from a right knee injury suffered during the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, but if his recovery is indeed going well that could minimally impact his draft stock. Miller's fantasy value as a rookie will largely be determined by a combination of health, draft capital and landing spot, as he could potentially find an NFL home on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.