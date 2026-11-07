The Saints cut Miller on Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller has a 20-carry outing in Week 6 at the Giants on his resume this season, but he otherwise has 46 touches in his five other appearances and overall is averaging a miserable 2.8 yards per rush. The Saints thus will be rolling with Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime and potentially practice-squad members Jarquez Hunter and Zamir White out of the backfield Sunday against the Browns with CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) sidelined.