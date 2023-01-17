Miller has entered the 2023 NFL Draft, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Miller took over the TCU backfield as a junior in 2022 after being part of a committee in his first two seasons. His breakout included 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, which shows an impressive blend of volume and efficiency (6.2 YPC). He suffered an injury in the College Football Playoff semifinal that kept him out for the national championship game and his health will be a storyline going into the combine. Still, Miller checks in at 6-foot and 220 pounds with a career 6.7 YPC and 26 career rushing touchdowns and should hear his name called on Day 2 or early Day 3 of the draft if he's able to test and his medicals check out.