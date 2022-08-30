The Bengals waived Pryor on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor signed with the Bengals in May as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, where he totaled 98 receptions, 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns across five seasons. The 5-foot-11 product caught four of seven targets for 89 yards and a score during Cincinnati's preseason opener but recorded just one catch in each of the final two exhibition games. If he clears waivers, Pryor is certainly a candidate to join the Bengals' practice squad.