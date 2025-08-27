New England released Bourne (foot) on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bourne was one of eight wide receivers to make the Patriots' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he then requested to be released. Now healthy after having missed most of August with a foot injury, Bourne figures to seek an opportunity elsewhere in the league where he has a clearer path to getting on the field as a depth contributor. The 30-year-old veteran could be a fit for San Francisco, where he played the first four years of his NFL career and could help bolster the team's banged-up receiver corps.