default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

New England released Bourne (foot) on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bourne was one of eight wide receivers to make the Patriots' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he then requested to be released. Now healthy after having missed most of August with a foot injury, Bourne figures to seek an opportunity elsewhere in the league where he has a clearer path to getting on the field as a depth contributor. The 30-year-old veteran could be a fit for San Francisco, where he played the first four years of his NFL career and could help bolster the team's banged-up receiver corps.

More News