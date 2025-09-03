Bourne won't sign with a team for Week 1, despite visiting with the Commanders and 49ers this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by New England last week, Bourne is hoping to catch on with a team that has injury issues at wide receiver and needs a veteran who can learn the playbook in a hurry. The 49ers make the most sense, seeing as he already played there under Kyle Shanahan, although San Francisco's WR situation looks less desperate now that Jauan Jennings (calf/contract) is practicing.