Bourne (undisclosed) is slated to visit the 49ers on Monday and the Commanders on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After making the initial 53-man roster, Bourne asked the Patriots for his release, a move that occurred Wednesday. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the veteran wideout -- who hasn't practiced since Aug. 1 after being rolled up on during an intrasquad scrimmage -- is close to returning to the field, and now it looks like he could soon reach a deal that would bolster either San Francisco or Washington's pass-catching corps.

