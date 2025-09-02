Kendrick Bourne: Works out for San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne (undisclosed) worked out for the 49ers on Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Bourne missed some time during training camp after he was "rolled up" in an early-August practice with New England. The Patriots then released the veteran wideout last week. Now healthy enough to work out for teams, Bourne had a tryout with San Francisco on Monday and is visiting the Commanders on Tuesday. The 49ers did offer Bourne a contract, but the two sides didn't come to an agreement before he left the facility to head to Washington.