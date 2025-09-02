Bourne (undisclosed) worked out for the 49ers on Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne missed some time during training camp after he was "rolled up" in an early-August practice with New England. The Patriots then released the veteran wideout last week. Now healthy enough to work out for teams, Bourne had a tryout with San Francisco on Monday and is visiting the Commanders on Tuesday. The 49ers did offer Bourne a contract, but the two sides didn't come to an agreement before he left the facility to head to Washington.