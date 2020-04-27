Kendrick Rogers: Connects with Cowboys

Rogers agreed to terms on a contract with the Cowboys on Monday as an undrafted free agent, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rogers played a part-time role in Texas A&M's receiver corps from 2017-19. In 2019, he logged 30 catches for a career-best 351 yards and two touchdowns. He's now set to compete for a reserve role in Dallas' crowded wideout room.