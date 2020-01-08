Play

Kendrick Rogers: Entering NFL Draft

Rogers announced that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rogers will test out the draft waters after three seasons at Texas A&M. He had career-highs in receptions (30) and receiving yards (351) as a junior and racked up seven receiving touchdowns during his time in Aggieland. Rogers is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds, but the lack of major production will put the onus on him having a strong showing at either the Combine or his Pro Day to put himself on the NFL Draft map.

