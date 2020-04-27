Play

Kendrick Rogers: Lands with Dallas

Rogers agreed to terms on a contract with the Cowboys on Monday as an undrafted free agent, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rogers opted to leave Texas A&amp;M early following his junior season, during which he recorded 30 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He'll face long odds to make a Dallas roster that's deep in talent and numbers at receiver.

