Kendrick Rogers: Leaves Texas A&amp;M for draft

Rogers announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rogers will test the draft waters after four seasons at Texas A&M. He had career highs in receptions (30) and receiving yards (351) as a junior and racked up seven receiving touchdowns during his time in Aggieland. Rogers is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds, but the lack of major production will put the onus on him having a strong showing at either the NFL Scouting Combine or during his pro day if he hopes to get selected in the draft.

