Barner (groin) is a candidate to return to Tampa Bay on a league-minimum deal, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barner won't have much of a place in the Buccaneers backfield after the team decided to bring back Leonard Fournette, but his utility on special teams could allow him a shot to compete during training camp. Barner currently is a free agent after having ended last season on IR due to a groin injury, and his best chance of signing anywhere when healthy will be as an option in the return game.
