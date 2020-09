The Buccaneers signed Barner (lower body) to the practice squad Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Barner served as Atlanta's primary return man in 2019, accounting for 267 yards while fielding punts and 406 yards on kickoffs. He fills the practice squad spot that would have been occupied by rookie seventh-round pick Raymond Calais, who was poached to the Rams' active roster.