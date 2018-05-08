Kenjon Barner: Meeting with Buffalo
Barner is visiting the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Barner spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia, where he had 71 carries and 19 catches in 36 regular-season games. The majority of his 2017 touches came in the return game, which likely would be his ticket to earning a roster spot in Buffalo, though the might also get a shot to compete with Travaris Cadet for a small pass-catching role.
