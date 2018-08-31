Barner was cut by the Panthers on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic Carolina reports.

Barner pieced together a decent showing during the preseason, but Cameron Artis-Payne, who outplayed him in the finale, appears to have secured the No. 3 spot on the Panthers' depth chart. Barner could be a strong candidate to latch on as a depth option with another club given his returning abilities in addition to being a capable depth back.

