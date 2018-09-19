Kenjon Barner: Released by New England
Barner was cut by the Patriots on Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Barner was released to make room for Cyrus Jones, who will likely replace him as a punt returner, on New England's 53-man roster. Given his return abilities and usefulness as a depth running back, Barner should eventually latch on with a team elsewhere in the league.
