Barner was cut by the Patriots on Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Barner was released to make room for Cyrus Jones, who will likely replace him as a punt returner, on New England's 53-man roster. Given his return abilities and usefulness as a depth running back, Barner should eventually latch on with a team elsewhere in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ryan-fitzpatrick-1400.jpg

    Week 3 streaming options

    Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...

  • greg-zuerlein.jpg

    Week 3 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • josh-gordon-1400.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values

    Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...