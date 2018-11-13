The Patriots cut Barner on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Barner didn't contribute much to the Patriots in his five games with the club, logging just 42 offensive snaps and racking up 71 yards on 19 carries. With Rex Burkhead (neck) on the recovery trail, New England elected to use the roster spot to evaluate a player at a different position. Barner is now free to sign with another team.

