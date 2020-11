Barner completed his four-game suspension and returned to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Barner was handed a four-game suspension Oct. 6 for violating the NFL's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, but he's now eligible to return to team activities. He's not expected to be called up to the active roster unless one of Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy or Ke'Shawn Vaughn suffers an injury.