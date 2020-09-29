site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kenjon Barner: Reverts to practice squad
Barner was reverted back to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Barner suited up for the Buccaneers in Week 3 against Denver but played only four snaps, all on special teams. He'll hope to earn another call-up to the 53-man roster as the season unfolds.
