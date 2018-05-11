Barner is signing with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barner entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick with the Panthers in 2013, but he's made 37 of his 45 regular-season appearances in a Philadelphia uniform, mostly serving as a return specialist and No. 4 back. He'll have a nice opportunity to make the 53-man roster in Carolina, where Fozzy Whittaker recently suffered a season-ending knee injury during offseason workouts. Barner, Cameron Artis-Payne and Elijah Hood will compete for backfield slotting behind the leading duo of Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson.