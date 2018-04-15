Farrow is in good shape after recovering from his ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After spending all of the 2017 season on injured reserve, Farrow was cut by the Chargers on Friday. With his ankle now healthy, he'll look to make an NFL roster in 2018, just as he did as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

