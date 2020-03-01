Kenneth Murray: Escapes serious injury
Murray reiterated Sunday that he's doing well and avoided a serious hamstring injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Murray came up grabbing his right hamstring during his second 40-yard dash attempt Sunday, but this news suggests he's likely dealing with just a strain and nothing more serious. This is huge news for the Oklahoma linebacker, as a serious injury setback would likely damage his draft stock. It's likely, but not confirmed that Murray will take part in the Oklahoma pro day that commences Mar. 25.
