Kenneth Murray: Skipping pro day
Murray (hamstring) won't participate in Oklahoma's pro day Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Murray sustained a right hamstring strain while participating in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago. Fortunately for the linebacker, the injury doesn't appear to be severe, but it's significant enough to keep him from participating in Oklahoma's pro day. He logged a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during his first attempt at the combine.
