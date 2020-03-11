Play

Kenneth Murray: Won't participate in OU Pro Day

Murray (hamstring) will not participate in Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Murray sustained a hamstring strain while participating in the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Combine. Though the injury doesn't appear to be severe, as the linebacker said he expects to be healthy "in a few days," it'll keep him from participating in Oklahoma's Pro Day. He logged a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during his first attempt at the combine.

