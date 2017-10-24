The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad Tuesday.

Bell was previously cut by the Ravens in training camp in August after a hamstring injury ended his bid for a reserve role at wide receiver. Now apparently healthy again, the 2015 fifth-round pick will rejoin the Ravens and could be near the top of the list for an addition to the 53-man roster with four wideouts likely to show up on the injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories