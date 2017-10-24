Kenny Bell: Signs with Baltimore's practice squad
The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad Tuesday.
Bell was previously cut by the Ravens in training camp in August after a hamstring injury ended his bid for a reserve role at wide receiver. Now apparently healthy again, the 2015 fifth-round pick will rejoin the Ravens and could be near the top of the list for an addition to the 53-man roster with four wideouts likely to show up on the injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
