The Broncos waive/injured Bell (hamstring) on Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

After spending the 2017 season on the Ravens' practice squad, Bell received a contract from the Broncos in January to make another run at a 53-man roster spot. A hamstring injury in late July prevented him from participating in training camp early, likely playing a part in the team's decision to hand him his walking papers.

