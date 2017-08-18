Play

Bell was waived/injured by the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bell is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for over two weeks now, and he was waived Friday to make room for veteran center Jeremy Zuttah. Should Bell clear waivers, he'll likely be reverted back to the Ravens' injured reserve, where he won't count against the team's 90-man limit.

