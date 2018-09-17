Kenny Britt: Books workout with New England
Britt (hamstring) scheduled a workout with the Patriots on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots released Britt on Aug. 22 with an injury designation, but the team's decision to welcome him back for a workout suggests he's now reasonably healthy. With the team seemingly not fully comfortable with its existing depth wideouts, Britt might be viewed as an upgrade over No. 5 receiver Corey Coleman, who signed with the team last week. However, any hope for a reunion between Britt and the Patriots may have been extinguished after Rapoport reported Monday that the team is nearing a deal with the Browns to acquire Josh Gordon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...