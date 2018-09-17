Britt (hamstring) scheduled a workout with the Patriots on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots released Britt on Aug. 22 with an injury designation, but the team's decision to welcome him back for a workout suggests he's now reasonably healthy. With the team seemingly not fully comfortable with its existing depth wideouts, Britt might be viewed as an upgrade over No. 5 receiver Corey Coleman, who signed with the team last week. However, any hope for a reunion between Britt and the Patriots may have been extinguished after Rapoport reported Monday that the team is nearing a deal with the Browns to acquire Josh Gordon.

