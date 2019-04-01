Kenny Britt: Leaves Washington without deal
Britt's visit with the Redskins didn't result in a contract, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off an ugly 2017 campaign followed by a season out of the league, Britt is looking at a difficult path back to NFL relevance. He'll turn 31 in September and doesn't have much experience playing special teams.
