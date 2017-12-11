Kenny Britt: Unclaimed on waivers
Britt wasn't claimed on waivers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Britt's contract ensure he wouldn't be claimed, but that doesn't mean he won't draw interest if he's willing to settle for a much smaller salary. At the very least, he'll get a shot with a new team in the offseason, after catching just 18 of 37 targets for 233 yards (6.3 per target) and two touchdowns in nine games with the Browns. Britt was actually one of the more efficient receivers in the league in 2016 with the Rams, catching 68 of 111 targets for 1,002 yards (9.0 per target) and five touchdowns.
