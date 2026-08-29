The Buccaneers waived Fletcher on Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Fletcher signed with the Buccaneers in early May as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. The tight end played just eight offensive snaps in Friday night's preseason finale against the Jaguars, receiving no targets in the contest. Fletcher will remain on waivers through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day. If the 22-year-old goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.