Golladay is drawing interest from both the Bears and Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the coveted free agent was in contact with Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday and is slated to meet with the Giants on Thursday. Golladay is one of several top-level wide receiver options still unsigned after this week's initial burst of league-wide movement. It remains to be seen if he has any other visits lined up, but for now Golladay -- who's bouncing back from a hip injury -- appears to be taking a deliberate approach with regard to choosing his next NFL destination.