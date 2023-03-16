Golladay was released by the Giants on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as Golladay put up a pair of highly unproductive seasons after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021. The move will save New York $6.7 million against the salary cap. As for Golladay, it remains to be seen how much interest he'll draw as a free agent. The wideout had a pair of 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in four years with the Lions but tallied a meager six catches on 17 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022.