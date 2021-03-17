The Giants are bringing Golladay in for a visit before potentially offering him a contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants consider Golladay a true No. 1 receiver, per Jordan Schultz of ESPN, but it appears that the team wants to alleviate some concerns via a visit before handing out what would no doubt have to be an enormous multi-year deal. New York's concerns could stem from the fact that Golladay missed 11 games with the Lions last season due to a hip injury. Schultz notes that several other teams are still pursuing Golladay in free agency, so there's no guarantee his visit with the Giants results in a signing. The visit is, however, a clear confirmation that both sides share mutual interest.