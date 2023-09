Golladay worked out with the Jets on Wednesday but won't sign with the team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Golladay has been searching for any opportunity to make an impression since being let go by the Giants back in March, but for now he has to keep looking. The 29-year-old wideout posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Detroit in 2018 and 2019, but he hasn't recorded 40 catches in any season since.