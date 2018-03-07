Play

Hilliard was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday.

Hilliard was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Redskins in January after a three-day stint on the team's 53-man roster, and ultimately returning to the practice squad during the 2017 season. The 26-year-old will hope to garner offseason interest elsewhere in the lead-up to April's draft.

