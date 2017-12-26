The Redskins waived Hilliard on Tuesday, according to the league's official transactions log.

Hilliard had been signed to the active roster Saturday after the Redskins placed yet another running back, rookie LeShun Daniels (hand), on injured reserve. With Hilliard no longer in the fold, Washington will move forward with Kapri Bibbs and Dare Ogunbowale as the reserves behind starting tailback Samaje Perine.