Kenny Ladler: Cut loose
Ladler was released by Washington on Friday, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Ladler went undrafted back in 2014 and has played in 11 NFL games for three different teams. He played 70 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams for Washington in 2019.
