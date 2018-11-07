Ladler was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ladler was promoted off the Redskins' practice squad in early September and served in a special teams role. The 26-year-old was a healthy inactive the last two games so the move is unsurprising, especially given the acquisition of HaHa Clinton-Dix from Green Bay at last week's trade deadline.

