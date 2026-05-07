The Colts released Moore on Thursday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Back in April, Moore and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade for the veteran cornerback. With a $13.2 million cap hit in tow, the Colts were unable to find a taker, so they cut Moore outright. Moore was one of the league's premier slot corners in his prime. While he's set to turn 31 years old in August, he still averaged 50.9 defensive snaps per game last year, finishing with 55 tackles, six pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and a pick-six through 14 games. The formerly undrafted cornerback should have plenty of interested parties in free agency.