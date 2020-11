Stills (quadriceps) went unclaimed on waivers Monday and is now a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Texans waived Stills after he missed his first game of the season (last Thursday versus Detroit) due to a hamstring injury, and no organization made the move to claim him and take on the remainder of his contract. As such, Stills will now officially enter free agency, making the veteran speedster free to seek out a new contract with a team of his choosing.