The Texans' decision to release Stills was a mutual one, because his role was reduced from last season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stills went unclaimed off waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, while circumstances for the Texans changed since the receiver was released last week. They may be in the market for a wide receiver after Will Fuller was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and Randall Cobb (toe) landed on injured reserve. At this point, the Texans will rely on Keke Coutee, Isaiah Coulter and possibly practice squad member Steven Mitchell as fill-ins for Fuller.